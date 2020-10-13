2 workers pinned down after steel frame collapses in Subic Freeport Expressway

Two workers were pinned down when a steel framework fell off a column in a construction site along the Subic Freeport Expressway. Photo courtesy of SBMA

MANILA - Two workers were reportedly pinned down as a steel framework fell off a column at a bridge construction site along the Subic Freeport Expressway (SFEX) Tuesday.

Wilma Eisma, chairperson and administrator of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority, said in a statement that the two workers, who were at the area where the steel framework hit the ground, were pinned underneath the steel frame and are feared dead.

The steel framework is part of the superstructure of the bridge under construction. SFEX is currently undergoing expansion.

Retrieval operations are still ongoing.

SBMA is still awaiting details from NLEX Corporation, the police and other authorities to shed light on the incident.

"We hope that a thorough investigation would uncover the cause and prevent a similar disaster from happening again," Eisma said.

- with a report from Gracie Rutao