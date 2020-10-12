11 Filipinos test positive for coronavirus in Singapore: consul

MANILA - Filipinos traveling to Singapore will need a negative pre-departure coronavirus test within 72 hours beginning Oct. 19 after 11 tested positive for the disease over the weekend, the Philippine consulate there said Tuesday.

Out of 27 cases recorded from Oct. 9 to 11, some 40 percent or 11 were Filipinos, according to consulate general Adrian Candolada. Most of them were workers but a few were visitors, he added.

"Wala namang (There are no) severe cases," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo as he urged Filipinos to follow Singapore government's health protocols such as safe or physical distancing.

Local authorities have also placed an odd and even scheme for visitors to Lucky Plaza, a known hangout for Filipino migrant workers in the city state.

"Generally bukas na ang Singapore although limited pa 'yung gathering ng mga tao, safe distancing atsaka work-from-home default pa rin sa pagtatrabaho," he said.

(Singapore is generally open although gatherings are limited and safe distancing and work from home are still the default.)