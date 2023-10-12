MANILA — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said on Thursday that Taal Volcano recorded its highest sulfur dioxide gas emission this year.

In a statement, Phivolcs said a total of 9,762 tonnes/day of volcanic sulfur dioxide (SO2) gas emission was measured on October 12.

“Visual monitors show continued pronounced upwelling of volcanic fluids in the Main Crater that generated rather short and weak to moderate volume degassing plumes,” it added.

Phivolcs also said there is no volcanic smog or vog observed over Taal Caldera.

“However, PAGASA forecasts wind speeds over the Taal region to significantly decrease in the coming weekend, and should elevated SO2 degassing continue, the chances for volcanic SO2 to accumulate and generate vog would increase,” it added.

According to Phivolcs, vog contains fine droplets containing volcanic gas such as SO2, which is acidic, and can cause irritation of the eyes, throat and respiratory tract.

People especially those living in communities near volcanoes are advised to take precautionary measures.

These include avoiding outdoor activities to lessen exposure to vog as well as wearing protective clothing, facemasks and eyewear. Closing windows and doors will also prevent the chemical from making its way inside homes.

If an individual is highly exposed to sulfur dioxide, they are advised to drink plenty of water.

