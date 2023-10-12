Some Filipino students from Israel now in PH

Filipino postgraduate students arrive at NAIA Terminal 3 after leaving strife-torn Israel on Oct. 12, 2023. Jose Carretero, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - More than 50 students who took postgraduate studies in Israel arrived Thursday at Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Among them is 26-year old Lloyd Vincent Herrera. He is thankful they arrived safe after the traumatic experience in Israel due to the ongoing war between Israeli forces and Hamas.

Their dorm in Ashkelon is just 9 kilometers away from Gaza, the center of war.

“Pag nagkaroon ng rocket barrage po talagang lagi po yung una saamin po unang nagaalarm tapos yung air strike po ng Israel para sa Gaza every 30 seconds naririnig po namin may bomb shelter naman po sa aming tinutuluyan pag nagsiren po tatakbo na kami sa baba,” he said.

Herrera said a bomb once landed near their flat, traumatizing the students.

“Ramdam po namin may trauma po kami gannyan, 'pag may mga kumakalabog ganyan” he added.

Some of the students have taken videos of the airstrike.

Jayvee Faulan of Minalabac, Camarines Sur said their supposed to return to the Philippines on October 10 but it was postponed after the militants bombed the airport.

They are thankful it did not cause damage to the airport and the flight has resumed.

“Nakakatakot po kasi ng Friday payapa pagising namin yun bombahan na,” Faulan said.

Norbe Cariño is also grateful they were spared from the war. He said the situation in Israel has worsened.

“Masyado po kaming thankful kasi nakabalik na po kami ng matiwasay dito sa Pilipinas, mahirap po sa Israel masyadong delikado kasi nagkalat po ang terorista,” he said.

Because of the trauma most of the students said they will no longer return to Israel despite the good job opportunities in Israel.

They are the first batch to arrive in the Philippines but are not yet included in the repatriation.

They said there is still another batch of students who will be returning this week.