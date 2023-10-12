Remulla says blacklisted persons can hire BI 'escort services' for P150K

MANILA — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla revealed Thursday that the P150,000 is the going rate for escort services allegedly involving corrupt Bureau of Immigration personnel.



Remulla said the scheme first discovered in 2020 has resurfaced with immigration personnel supposedly receiving bribes wrapped like the local candy called “pastillas”.



“May info kami na sa blacklisted persons na nakaka travel out or in, P150,000 na ang presyo ng isang escort service sa blacklisted persons,” Remulla said.



In a statement, BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that they are looking into reports of corruption as well as human trafficking involving their personnel.



“We have leads on big time traffickers so that they can be arrested and jailed,” he added.



Asked if Tansingco still enjoys the trust and confidence of Remulla, the justice secretary replied in the affirmative.



“Oh, yes. Okay pa naman, but there are things that have to be addressed and answered. Ano yan eh, hindi naman ito overnight problem,” Remulla said.



