NBI to look into LTFRB corruption allegations: Remulla

MANILA — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the National Bureau of Investigation will look into allegations of corruption at the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

“Merong anti-graft desk sa NBI, usually ‘yan moto propio pinupuntuhan yan ng agents ng NBI, but we will remind them,” Remulla said on Thursday.

Remulla said DOJ Undersecretary Dodo Dulay will coordinate with the NBI to get the statement of Jeff Tumbado, the former executive assistant of LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz.

Tumbado has since recanted his statement alleging corruption inside the agency.

“I think Usec. Dodo (Dulay) will be the one to talk to the NBI to go after this LTFRB case an to interview the assistant of the chairman of the LTFRB,” Remulla said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier ordered the suspension of Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III amid corruption allegations.

Atty. Mercy Paras Leynes, a board member of LTFRB, was appointed as Officer-in-Charge-Chairperson.

RELATED VIDEO