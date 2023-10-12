MANILA - The state weather bureau on Thursday said the southwest monsoon or habagat season had ended and that cold winds would soon blow from the northeast.

PAGASA said there was a significant weakening of the habagat over the past few days.

A stronger high-pressure system over East Asia also led to "a gradual change in the weather patterns," it said.

"With these developments, the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat) season is now officially over. The season in the Philippines is now in a gradual transition to the Northeast Monsoon (NE) season and may be apparent and declared in the coming weeks," it said.

The northeast monsoon or amihan season signals the onset of colder weather associated with Christmas.

Meanwhile, due to the ongoing El Niño, PAGASA said there was an "increased likelihood of below-normal rainfall conditions" which could bring negative impacts to some areas, especially in "climate-sensitive sectors" such as agriculture, water resources, energy, health, public safety and other key sectors in the country.

PAGASA is also monitoring a low pressure area west of Puerto Princesa City, and super typhoon Bolaven, which is still outside the Philippine area of responsibility.

The trough of LPA will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in Calabarzon, Mindoro Oriental, Mindoro Occidental, and the northern portion of Palawan.

Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, and Abra may also experience cloudy skies with light rains due to northeasterly surface windflow.

Metro Manila, and the rest of the country, may also experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the trough of LPA and localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains and during severe thunderstorms.

