Father and son linked to death of man in septic tank arrested

Body of victim John Mark Soriano in a septic tank in Peñablanca, Cagayan province. Photo courtesy of Peñablanca PNP

A father and son were arrested in Quezon City Tuesday after being linked to the death of a man found in a septic tank in Cagayan province last year.

Police Lieutenant Colonel May Genio, station commander of QCPD Station 14 said the suspects faced arrest warrants for the brutal murder of 20-year-old John Mark Soriano in Peñablanca, Cagayan province in September 2022.

Soriano was found dead inside a septic tank in Peñablanca last year. One of the suspects was arrested immediately and later revealed to authorities the identity of his other cohorts.

The suspects were arrested in two separate operations in Brgy. Pasong Tamo and Brgy. Holy Spirit.

"In coordination with Solana Municipal Police Station ng PRO 2, napag-alaman na dito nagtatago 'yung mga subject for warrant kaya 'yung mga operatiba natin agad namang tinunton ang mga suspek. Unang nahuli 'yung anak, sumunod ang tatay. Lumalabas sa imbestigasyon natin na sila ay responsable sa pagpatay sa kanilang kasamahan na natagpuan ang bangkay sa loob ng septic tank," Genio said.

The two suspects, however, denied the allegations.

"Wala kaming pinatay po. Hindi po namin alam 'yon. Hindi po kami wanted pumunta lang kami rito nagtrabaho," one of the suspects said.

The other suspect also maintained that he had no involvement with the murder.

"Nung gabi na 'yon nung nangyari 'yung krimen andon kami sa bahay ng boss namin," explained the other suspect.

The suspects will be turned over to Cagayan police.

