At least 22 minors were forced into common-law relationships in Socorro: DOJ

MANILA — At least 19 female and 3 male minors were forced into common law relationships in Socorro, Surigao del Norte, according to Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.



Remulla, Department of Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian, officials of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, and the Department of Education met again Thursday to discuss legal steps on possible violations committed by the leaders of Socorro Bayanihan Services, Inc.



“We found out there were 19 children who are common law, who are in common law relationships. These are teenagers, 18 down na common-law wives sila,” Remulla said.



“May mga lalaki 'yan, tatlong lalaki na minors na with adults naman na babae,” Remulla added.



Remulla said among the possible laws violated connected to the minors in common law relationships is the Child and Youth Welfare Code.



“Parang ignorance is bliss, pero ang findings ng DSWD, ang lakas ng level ng malnutrition, hindi maganda ang buhay nila,” Remulla said.



Remulla stressed that the problems arising from Socorro need a holistic approach from various agencies of government.



“We have to look at it holistically from the point of view of how we can control the scenario, but I cannot reveal anything now kasi may mga approaches po ang batas na hindi namin pwede ipaalam,” Remulla said.

