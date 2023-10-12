2 cops arrested in Muntinlupa buy-bust

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Two personnel of the Philippine National Police were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Poblacion, Muntinlupa City Wednesday.

Operatives from the drug enforcement unit of Muntinlupa City Police and the National Capital Region Police Office confiscated 2 PNP IDs, 2 sachets of suspected shabu with estimated value of P68,000 and marked money from the two suspects.

NCRPO Director Police BGen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the active police has a rank of patrolman and a member of Drug Enforcement Unit of NCRPO while the other suspect has been AWOL and was formerly assigned in Caloocan.

Recovered from the active personnel was his service firearm and its ammunition while the gun the AWOL police was carrying belongs to another active member of the PNP which Nartatez finds questionable.

“Naka-issue sa isang aktibong pulis at siya ay ating iniimbestigahan na, itong nag-AWOL he is facing summary hearing proceedings,” said Nartatez.

The said other active police will be investigated and questioned why his service firearms was in possession of the arrested AWOL personnel.

Investigation also showed that the active police suspect is not part of any anti-drug operation. He also failed to show pre-operational report.

“Walang maipakitang papel at ang galaw niya ay hindi cleared sa mga opisyales ng regional drug enforcement unit at lalong lalo na hindi ka dapat magbebenta ng droga," Nartatez added.

NCRPO said they have sufficient evidence against the arrested suspects and they are close to identifying the suspects’ source of illegal drugs.

“Sisiguraduhin po natin 'yan through process of course. Susundin natin ang tamang proseso at ebidensya ay nandiyan," Nartatez also said.

The arrested cops are in the custody of the Muntinlupa City Police. They will be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

The NCRPO is also pursuing the suspects' cohorts, including two who are still in active service.

Meanwhile, 7 NCRPO police tested positive in the mandatory drug test conducted last week. Five of them are new recruits while two are master sergeants.