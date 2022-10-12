AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - Gaganapin ang kauna-unahang multi-agency mission service o MASM para sa mga Overseas Filipino Worker o OFWs sa Auckland, New Zealand mula November 10 hanggang 14, 2022. Ito ay pinangungunahan ng Embahada ng Pilipinas sa NZ.
Isa sa mga ahensyang makikilahok at magbibigay serbisyo sa mga kababayan ang Philippine Land Transportation Office o LTO.
Ayon pa sa Embahada, kasama sa mga serbisyo na maaaring makuha ay ang renewal ng Philippine driver’s license. Basahin ang iba pang serbisyong maaaring i-avail sa MASM:
- Certification of Philippine Driver’s License
- Renewal of Philippine Driver’s License under the Continuity Program
- Advance renewal (1 year) of Philippine Driver’s License
- Enhancement of Philippine Driver’s License
- (Replacement of card) – to reflect the new DL codes
- Revision of Records – as long as Marriage Certificate is reported/recorded in the Philippine Embassy/ passport
- Duplicate Driver’s License (DL) – to include those whose DL cards were not printed in the Philippines (Paper License)
Sa mga interesadong makakuha ng mga serbisyo, kailangan lang magparehistro online sa link na ito.
Hinihikayat ng Embahada na makilahok ang mga kababayan sa unang-unang MASM sa NZ para sa mga OFW.