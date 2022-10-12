Officials from various government agencies attend a Senate inquiry on money laundering, crimes, and other illegal activities associated with the operations of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), March 5, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File





MANILA — Malacañang has started discussing the issue of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said on Wednesday, as the industry faced calls to be banned after reports of kidnapping, prostitution and murder.

Bersamin made the disclosure to Sen. Sonny Angara during a Senate Finance committee hearing, where the retired Supreme Court Justice led the Office of the President in presenting its proposed P8.9-billion budget for 2023.



“The Senate is conducting hearings, and we want to know where the Executive stands,” Angara told Bersamin.

Bersamin initially said, “We have not yet decided on that Mr. Chairman."

Asked if Malacañang is already discussing the matter, Bersamin later replied in the affirmative.

“Pinag-uusapan po (it is being discussed), but because your investigation, your proceedings are ongoing, out of respect for your findings, we cannot secondguess,” Bersamin said.

“Maybe we will go in tandem with you, once you come up with your findings. But the feeling is, there may be, well, we are appreciating the problem the way you appreciate it,” he added.

The Senate Ways and Means committee is set to hold its final hearing on the proposed total ban of POGOs. Panel chair Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said he would discuss findings with the President in their next LEDAC meeting.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on Tuesday said China has placed the Philippines in a blacklist of tourism sites due to the continued POGO operations, but the Chinese embassy denied this.

POGOs target customers in China, where gambling is illegal. Beijing has previously called on Manila to ban all forms of online gambling.

Many Filipinos complain POGOs have evaded taxes and driven up property rates while not providing job opportunities because not enough locals speak Chinese languages.

Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla recently ordered police to go after 175 operators whose licenses had been revoked but continued to operate illegally.

The country this month will start deporting the estimated 40,000 Chinese workers employed by those businesses, Department of Justice spokesman Dominic Clavano said, after reports of POGOs involved in "murder, kidnapping and prostitution".

About 34 POGOs are licensed to operate and around 130 support services are registered, according to the Philippine gaming regulator.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said in September he wanted online gaming operators banned. He said revenues from POGOs peaked in 2020 at P7.2 billion, but fell sharply last year to P3.9 billion.

"If you ask my personal opinion on this, let's discontinue with the POGO because of the social cost," he told a Senate hearing.

But David Leechiu, chief executive of Manila-based Leechiu Property Consultants, estimated the Philippine economy could lose P200 billion in rental revenue and salaries if POGOs were expelled.

"It's one of those drivers of the economy that we should not take for granted," he told AFP. "Yes, there are problems but what business does not have a problem?"

— With a report from Agence France-Presse