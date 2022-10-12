Image from PAGASA

MANILA — Tropical depression Maymay will weaken into a "remnant low" prior to making landfall in the Isabela-Aurora areas, PAGASA said Wednesday night.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Maymay was located 70 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora as of 10 p.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center with gusts of up to 55 kph.

It is moving west at 20 kph, and is expected to bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Cagayan, Isabela, and Apayao. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over the rest of Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region until early Thursday morning.

PAGASA raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 over the following areas, where 39 to 61 kph winds are expected within 36 hours:

Eastern portion of Isabela (San Mariano, Dinapigue, San Guillermo, San Pablo, Ilagan City, Benito Soliven, San Agustin, Palanan, Divilacan, Jones, Maconacon, Tumauini, Echague, Cabagan)

Eastern portion of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan, Aglipay, Saguday)

Northern portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dilasag, Dipaculao)

Maymay is forecast to continue moving west towards the eastern coast of Isabela or Aurora.

It is also expected to deteriorate into a remnant low withing the next 12 hours prior to landfall.

PAGASA earlier said it is monitoring another tropical depression that formed outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) and a low pressure area (LPA) over the West Philippine Sea.

