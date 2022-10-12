This PAGASA photo shows the location of Tropical Depression Maymay at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday.

MANILA — Tropical depression Maymay will weaken into a remnant low as it approaches the Luzon landmass, PAGASA said Wednesday, as it monitored 2 other weather disturbances.

The "almost stationary" Maymay was 245 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora at 10 a.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and up to 55 kph gusts, said the weather bureau.

"Maymay is forecast to weaken into a remnant low as it approaches the [Luzon] landmass," PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. bulletin.

A remnant low no longer has characteristics required for a tropical cyclone, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

But PAGASA kept Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 raised over the following areas, where 39 to 61 kph winds are expected within 36 hours:

Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Aurora

Nueva Ecija

extreme northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta) including Polillo Islands

PAGASA said moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will lash Cagayan, the northern portion of Isabela, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Ifugao on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over the rest of Cagayan Valley and the Cordilleras, it added.

OTHER WEATHER DISTURBANCES

PAGASA is monitoring another tropical depression outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) and a low pressure area (LPA) over the West Philippine Sea.

The tropical depression was 1,980 kilometers east of northern Luzon at 10 a.m. It could enter the PAR on Thursday and intensify into a tropical storm the following day, PAGASA said.

The weather agency said it could raise wind signal number 2 over Batanes and several provinces in northern Luzon. It added that the tropical cyclone could bring heavy rainfall over Luzon's northern tip starting Saturday.

Meanwhile, the LPA was 505 kilometers west of Coron, Palawan at 10 a.m. It is moving westward and may develop into a tropical depression while moving away from the country or outside the Philippine area.

EVACUATIONS, CLASS CANCELLATIONS

In its 8 a.m. situational report for Maymay, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said at least 10 families or around 50 persons were preemptively evacuated.

Two areas in Cagayan Valley were flooded, while a thoroughfare in the Cordilleras was impassable to motorists.

The NDRRMC also reported that some 84 school classes were suspended in Cagayan Valley and Cordillera due to Maymay.

PAGASA said 2 to 4 cyclones could form inside or enter the Philippine area in October.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.

pagasa-redefines-super-typhoon-tweaks-wind-signals

— Report from Ariel Rojas and Rowegie Abanto, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO