Newly-appointed Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin leads the contingent of the Office of the President (OP) personnel in defending its proposed P8.96-billion budget for 2023. The Senate Finance Subcommittee A, chaired by Sen. Sonny Angara, endorsed the OP's 2023 budget for plenary debates. Joseph Vidal, Senate PRIB





MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. watched the Formula One races in Singapore on a “semi-official” trip that was unannounced due to security considerations, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said Wednesday.

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III questioned Bersamin about the President's recent trip during a presentation of the Office of the President's (OP) P8.9-billion budget proposal for 2023.

“Is that personal or official? 'Pag personal wala na kong tanong,” Pimentel said.

(If it's personal, I won't have any question.)

Bersamin replied, “It was mixed.”

“We may put it that way because the President was actually invited by the Prime Minister of Singapore to join him in the revival of that F1 racing in Singapore. And the President most likely saw an opportunity for him to expand on the goodwill that he generated when he made the official state visit,” Bersamin told the Senate finance committee.

Pimentel said the public should have been informed about the trip beforehand.

“Ang pagdadalaw nya doon has to be kept secret because it was not a state visit... it is a semi-official [trip] like this upon the invitation of a friendly ally, or of an ally” Bersamin said. “Mas maganda po ang ganun kung minsan eh lower ang security risk.”

(His visit has to be kept secret because it was not a state visit... it was a semi-official trip like this upon the invitation of a friendly ally, or of an ally. Sometimes it's better that way because the security risk will be lower.)



Last week, Bersamin said questions on who paid for the President’s trip to Singapore were “irrelevant.”

“Kung saan pupunta ang Presidente, kasama man ang pamilya nya o hindi, hind naman nya iniiwan yung pagka-Presidente nya e. So obligado pa rin yung gobyerno na alagaan sya… It’s impossible for me to say which part of it is personal, which part of it is official. But actually hindi po personal yun, only,” he told lawmakers.

(No matter where the President goes, whether accompanied by his family or not, he does not abandon his role as president, so government is still obligated to take care of him. It’s impossible for me to say which part of it is personal, which part of it is official, but the trip is not just personal.)



He said Marcos met business leaders during the F1 races.

“Someone made a statement that it was a big networking event, because it was all high-level or all powerful individuals,” Sen. Sonny Angara said, which Bersamin agreed with.

Marcos has described his unannounced trip as “productive.”

“They say that playing golf is the best way to drum up business, but I say it’s Formula 1,” the President said in a social media post.

Activist Renato Reyes Jr. had urged the administration to be more transparent about the details of the trip especially if the Filipino people are the ones footing the bill.

“Who are paying for the other people on the president’s entourage? His son was there. The House speaker was there. Another member of the House was also seen at the place. They had plus ones. So who are paying for these? Tayo ba, taxpayers?” he asked.

