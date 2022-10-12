A cellular site tower in Caloocan City on Aug. 6, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) on Wednesday acknowledged that it would "take a while" before most of the Philippines could get internet access.

"Medyo malayu-layo pa po," DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy said, when asked how far off the country was from nationwide internet connectivity.

"We have about 30 percent of our population that is not connected and considering our more than 7,000 islands, it’s gonna take a while — resources, both financial and human resources limitations ‘no," he said during a Palace briefing.

(It's still a bit far... There are limitations on both financial and human resources.)

The DICT "cannot do 100-percent" connectivity because there are certain islands with very few residents and where "it doesn’t make sense" to set up internet infrastructure, Uy said.

Uy added that with a slight cut on DICT's budget, "our hands are a little bit limited in being able to deploy to more islands and more mountainous communities."

"But I’m thankful that based on the information we had from Congress, mukhang maaari nilang madagdagan. So, kung madagdagan nila iyong budget eh mas malawak po ang ating aabutin," he said.

(It seems that they could add more. So if the budget will be raised, we will have a wider reach.)

Video from RTVM

Under its "Broadband ng Masa" project, the DICT recently installed internet connection in barangays Sacol, Pangapuyan, and Tigtabon in Zambaonga, Uy said.

He said areas benefiting from the program should be geographically isolated and disadvantaged, and must have "at least a few thousand" residents.

"Dito po (here), we’re using combination of generator plus solar," he added.

Uy said the DICT is waiting for Starlink to activate its Philippine operations next year.

Billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX developed Starlink or the low-earth orbit satellite to bring broadband technology that can reach even remote areas.

With Starlink, Uy said that "instead of setting a building [or] tower, we just have to bring the satellite dishes."

"Ang size po ng Starlink na satellite dish eh puwedeng ikarga sa backpack, so we can install a solar panel with that and they will be up and running. It’s a plug-and-play, saksak mo lang sa power, it will automatically search for the best signal up in the sky and you have Wi-Fi."

(The Starlink satellite could be carried in a backpack... It’s a plug-and-play, once you plug it to a power source, it will automatically search for the best signal up in the sky and you have Wi-Fi.)