DFA opens more passport appointment slots

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday it has opened more than 800,000 passport appointment slots as part of changes made to make passport application and renewal more convenient to the public.

DFA Secretary Enrique Manalo said efforts are underway to open at least 300,000 more online appointment slots before the year ends.

DFA Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs Henry Bensurto, Jr. said doing so will provide the public with more choices in terms of schedule and application site, and prevent them from engaging the services of fixers.

“We have to increase the number of slots both on a daily basis but also on a monthly basis. To do this, we have to tinker with the system itself to allow us and the different consular offices to increase the capacity," Bensurto said.

"In September, for example, we were able to immediately increase this by tinkering with the system itself, the computer program. We were able to increase the slots by more than 800,000 all the way to December. And we are now working, as the Secretary mentioned in his remarks, we are now in the process of adding 300,000 more,” he added.

Manalo was at the DFA Consular Affairs at ASEANA on Wednesday to grace a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the installation and repair of elevators and escalators.

The facilities, officials said, will make consular services more accessible to and availed of more comfortably by its clients, especially senior, PWD, and the pregnant or those with infants.

Manalo said more improvements can be expected as they fine tune as well the online appointment system, to make the passport and authentication application system more convenient to the public.

“These physical improvements… are physical manifestations of the new thrust of OCA to deliver trustworthy, effective, efficient, and caring consular services under the leadership of Assistant Secretary Henry Bensurto, Jr.,” Manalo said.

DFA Assistant Secretary Dary Macaraig of the Office of Asset Management and Support Service said efforts are also underway to increase the power capacity of the building to accommodate requirements of additional machines.

