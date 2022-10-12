DFA official says not aware of tourism blacklist notice from Chinese Embassy

MANILA - An official of the Department of Foreign Affairs said he is not aware of any notice from the Chinese Embassy about the reported tourism blacklisting of the Philippines.

Assistant Secretary Henry Bensurto, Jr. of the DFA Office of Consular Affairs issued the statement following Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri's announcement Tuesday that China has blacklisted the Philippines as a tourist destination due to the proliferation of offshore gaming operations in the country, as mentioned supposedly by Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian.

The embassy denied Zubiri's statement.

DFA spokesperson Teresita Daza, for her part, said she is not at liberty to respond or comment as she has yet to verify if there has been any communication from the embassy.

According to her, what the DFA knows so far is what has been released by the embassy on its Facebook account.

“I still have to actually consult with the office concerned (on) what happened relative to what happened with this verification,” Daza said.

Asked if embassies are required to inform host governments if a travel ban is issued, Bensurto said the issuance of travel advisories is a sovereign prerogative of any country.

“Any sovereign state has the right to decide for itself what its policy would be, what factors to consider in coming up with that policy, what factors to consider in coming up with that policy, and how to implement that policy. It is not our function to intrude into that process, in the same manner that we do not want foreign countries to interfere in our process,” he said, adding that dialogue and communication can facilitate understanding.

“It is also part of a practice, essentially, as a courtesy to your colleagues to maintain that good relations to prevent misunderstandings and to allow also the opportunity for the other party to somehow explain perhaps or address the issue," he added.

Meanwhile, Bensurto explained that visas are issued to foreigners depending on the character or the purpose of their visit that they apply for.

But the DFA has no mandate or ability to monitor activities of the visa holder as this is already the function of law enforcers, he said.

“Whether or not a person has been issued a visa actually exercises that status accordingly or in accordance with their visa application, our functions stops from there. We have no ability to actually monitor that because we are not law enforcement," he said.

"Our function is limited in the issuance of visa abroad. As soon as the person comes to the Philippines, the aspect of monitoring, the aspect of knowing whether or not they are able to act or enjoy their status in accordance with their visa application, that’s beyond us,” he added.

He said the DFA exercises fairness and the highest degree of prudence in the processing of visa applications of foreigners in general.

In clarifying that the Philippines has not been placed on its blacklist for tourism, the Chinese Embassy said Tuesday night that "the report of 'tourist blacklist' is misinformation."

Reacting to the statement, Zubiri on Wednesday described as "incorrect" the use of the word "misinformation" and maintained that he is not a purveyor of fake news.

POGOs target customers in China, where gambling is illegal. Beijing has previously called on Manila to ban all forms of online gambling.

Some local officials and sectors are also calling for a stop of the offshore gaming operations in the country, citing its social costs.

According to data from the tourism department, Chinese arrivals by air accounted for 1.37 percent or 22,236 passengers out of the total tourist entries from February to September this year.

