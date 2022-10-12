View of Mt. Bulusan on June 6, 2022 from Juban, Sorsogon affected by the phreatic eruption. Photo courtesy of 9th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office/File

MANILA — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Wednesday raised Alert Level 1 over the Bulusan Volcano.

Phivolcs said it upgraded Bulusan's alert level to 1 from 0 due to its "state of low-level unrest."

The Bulusan Volcano Network has recorded 126 weak and shallow volcanic earthquakes since early Tuesday, Phivolcs said in its 3 p.m. bulletin.

It said it also observed other unrest parameters, including ground deformation, increased volcanic carbon dioxide concentrations, and on-ground reports of sulfurous odor emissions.

Under Alert 1, the public is prohibited from entering Bulusan's 4-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone.

Vigilance should also be observed in the 2-kilometer extended danger zone "due to the increased possibilities of sudden and hazardous phreatic eruptions," Phivolcs said.

"People living within valleys and along river/stream channels especially on the southeast, southwest, and northwest sector of the edifice should be vigilant against sediment-laden stream flows and lahars in the event of heavy and prolonged rainfall should a phreatic eruption occur," it added.

State volcanologists on Oct. 7 noted an increase in activity at the Bulusan Volcano in Sorsogon. On that same day, Alert Level 2 was raised over Mayon Volcano in neighboring Albay province.

The Phivolcs uses a 5-level alert system for volcanoes.

Bulusan last erupted in June this year.

