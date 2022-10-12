K-pop singer Joshua Hong during his group Seventeen's concert in Manila last weekend. Photo: Instagram/@joshu_acoustic

MANILA — Airport authorities said Wednesday they are identifying the taxi driver who reportedly overcharged K-pop singer Joshua Hong of the boy band Seventeen.

The 26-year-old Korean-American idol said in a livestream that he was charged "three times more" by a taxi driver during an unplanned trip with his mother to the Philippines in early September, according to an online article by Korean broadcaster SBS.

Manila International Airport Authority Spokesperson Connie Bungag said they were aware of the report and would coordinate with the Bureau of Immigration to determine the flight that Hong was in last month.

Airport taxis have a systematic queueing system, under which every passenger detail is recorded, Bungag explained.

She said drivers who commit violations were immediately barred from entering the airport complex while their taxi units are turned over to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

Violators' driver's license are confiscated and turned over to the Land Transportation Office for proper legal disposition, Bungag said.

The LTFRB earlier condemned the incident.

Hong returned to the Philippines last weekend for Seventeen's two-night concert at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

— Report from Raoul Esperas

