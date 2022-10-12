Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri welcomes H.E. Huang Xilian, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Philippines at the Senate on 10 October 2022. Senate OIRP/ Photo by Red Santos, Office of the Senate President

MANILA — Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on Tuesday said his earlier announcement that the Philippines has been put by China in its tourism "blacklist" may have been "lost in translation" after the Chinese Embassy in Manila denied such claim.

Earlier Tuesday, Zubiri claimed that China blacklisted the Philippines as a tourist destination due to the continued operations of offshore gambling (POGO) firms, citing conversation with Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian.

But the Chinese Embassy later denied blacklisting the Philippines.

Reacting to the Embassy's denial, Zubiri elaborated on what transpired with the meeting with Huang.

"During our meeting with Ambassador Huang, the tone of his statement was that the Philippines is already being watched as a tourist hotspots and have been warning their countrymen of possible crimes that could happen to them due to POGO," Zubiri told reporters.

He admitted that the statement may have been "lost in translation."

"Maybe it was lost in translation and what the good Ambassador meant was we could be possibly blacklisted as he mentioned they do that to countries who promote gambling for their countrymen. The word Blacklist came from the good Ambassador and not from the Senators," Zubiri noted.

Zubiri also conceded that he was unsure whether the ambassador's statement was in the "present tense."

"Again it was the ambassador who said the tourism blacklist. Not any one of us. As he discussed how it could affect tourism. So maybe he meant future tense and not present tense," Zubiri said.

"That was the message, don’t shoot the messenger," he added.

POGOs target customers in China, where gambling is illegal. Beijing has previously called on Manila to ban all forms of online gambling.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC



