Mahigit 270,000 Pfizer vaccine doses, dumating sa NAIA

MAYNILA - Dumating na sa bansa ang 272,610 doses ng Pfizer na binili ng Pilipinas kontra COVID-19 Lunes ng gabi.

Sinalubong ito nina Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Assistant Secretary Wilben Mayor at US Embassy Political Officer Kevin Riley.

Ani Mayor, ipapadala sa iba't ibang rehiyon ang bagong dating na mga bakuna.

Hinihikayat din niya ang iba pang Pilipino na magpabakuna na, pero patuloy pa ring sundin ang minimum health protocol.

"Despite this positive development we would like again to remind them not to be complacent...We always observe the health protocols, the minimum standard wearing mask and face shield, washing hands and of course, we encourage everyone to be inoculated," ani Mayor.

"Hinihikayat ko po ang ating mga kababayan na magpabakuna po and the...We really ask the local government officials and local government units and implementing agencies to increase their vaccination numbers...So as to achieve the target 50 to 80 percent of the population inoculated within this year," dagdag pa niya.

Nauna nang dumating nitong Lunes din ang halos 1 milyong Pfizer vaccine doses na donasyon ng US.

Mayroon ring dumating na mahigit 918,000 na Pfizer vaccine doses nitong Linggo.

Sa kabuuan, umabot na sa 23.1 milyong mga Pilipino ang fully vaccinated na laban sa COVID-19.