MANILA— The local government of Cebu City is looking to allow only fully vaccinated individuals in cemeteries during the observance of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day, or Undas.

City Councilor Joel Garganera, head of the city's Emergency Operations Center, said there was a proposal to allow only fully vaccinated individuals against COVID-19 to visit cemeteries on Nov. 1 and 2.

Minors 14 and below would not be allowed entry while senior citizens above 65 may only be allowed to enter if they are fully vaccinated.

"They are to show vaccine IDs and certifications at the entrance as proof of their inoculation," Garganera said.

Cemeteries in Cebu City will be open only from 6 a.m. up to 6 p.m. unlike previous years when they were open for 24 hours. There is also a limit of 50% venue capacity.

On days before and after Nov. 1 and 2, the city will allow non-vaccinated individuals between 15 and 65 years old to visit cemeteries.

Garganera said this is still a proposal, which was raised in a meeting with stakeholders, local government officials, and Catholic Church leaders.

"These will all be forwarded to the mayor for approval," he said.

Cebu City is currently under general community quarantine.

The city has also started compiling its master list for minors aged 12-17 for the vaccination program expansion. As of Tuesday, 3,390 have signed up for inoculation, with 478 to be prioritized because of comorbidities.

Government earlier allowed use of certain vaccine brands for inoculation of minors against COVID-19.

— Report from Annie Perez

