MANILA - Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso, standard bearer of Aksyon Demokratiko in the 2022 elections, "is not a Marcos apologist," the party's chief said Monday, days after Vice President Leni Robredo said unity talks among potential opposition candidates bogged down because of different stances on the Marcos issue.

Robredo, a known critic of human rights abuses during the rule of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, had said that she partly decided to run for president after learning that Domagoso had a different take on the Marcos issue.

"Our standard bearer is not a Marcos apologist, is not pro-Marcos," Aksyon Demokratiko chairman Ernest Ramel Jr. told ABS-CBN News.

"He categorically said that what were bad during the Marcos years won't happen during his administration. He won't tolerate abuses, he won't let cronyism or plunder of the coffers happen again," he said.

Speaking before the Teachers-Broadcasters of Divsion of City Schools Manila on Monday, Domagoso said, “We must move forward. Forward, not backward. 'Wag tayong maniniwala sa mga taong lagi na lang ipinaalala sa atin yung mga taong nakalibing na.”

It was "unfair" for the Vice President to "divulge whatever was talked about during those unity talks and we also felt that was wasn't what he was saying," Ramel said.

Domagoso never said that he would not hold the Marcos family accountable, he said.

"He is for the rule of law... He will not lift a finger for or against it.

He will let justice, the courts decide on its merits," Ramel said.

The Aksyon Demokratiko chairman denied that Domagoso was angered by Robredo's statement that prompted calls for the Manila Mayor to pull out of the 2022 presidential race.

Last week, several netizens labeled Domagoso as a "lite" version of President Rodrigo Duterte for using the word "yellowtard" and "inidoro", derogatory slangs used to refer to supporters of Robredo and the Liberal party.

"These are supporters of the vice president who are also branding it that way," Ramel said of Domagoso's critics.

"He (Domagoso) was just answering it and he was answering it forcefully."

"These are just pronouncements coming from those so-called social media campaigns they are engaging," added Ramel.

Despite the throttle of online criticisms against Domagoso last week, Ramel said their camp is "okay" and continues to "move forward with our messaging."

The Manila mayor was warmly received by locals when he visited Bacolod, Cebu and Angeles over the weekend, he said.

"If you go on the ground, straight to the people and you ask them, they feel that for the past 30 years, their voices have not been heard," said Ramel.

"His message resonated. The message was clear."

Domagoso is expected to travel to Batangas this week to meet local politicians who have pledged to back his 2022 presidential bid.

Domaogoso and Robredo are among 97 individuals who filed their candidacies for president in next year's elections. Other prominent aspirants include Senators Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, Manny Pacquiao, Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, and former Senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.

The Commission on Elections will screen the initial list and may release the final version in December.