Teachers urged: Avoid burnout, give 'reasonable' workload for students

MANILA - The Department of Education on Monday reminded teachers to give a "reasonable" amount of schoolwork as some students have complained of overwhelming tasks.

Diosdado San Antonio, undersecretary for curriculum and instruction, said some activities in self-learning modules can be made optional for a certain period to avoid students suffering burnout.

It is also up to the school heads and teachers to decide which activities will be made temporarily optional, said San Antonio.

"Sila na po mismo ang maga-agree kung ano iyong reasonable [workload] kasi ayaw naman natin na 'yong excitement ng mga bata na matuto ay ma-convert into burnout," he said in a virtual press briefing.

(It's up to the teachers to agree on the reasonable workload because we wouldn't want the children's excitement to learn, to be converted into burnout.)

"Kung ano lang iyong kaya ng bata, iyon lang muna ang isumite. Hindi naman ito dapat panahon na super higpit tayo," he added.

(Let the child submit whatever they can. Now is not the time for us to be super strict.)

Reiterating an existing policy, San Antonio also told teachers to avoid giving additional schoolwork to students during the weekends.

Last week, classes in public schools resumed through a distance learning approach, which was implemented as in-person classes remain prohibited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Private schools were allowed to start their school year earlier.

Some 24.8 million learners have enrolled in the basic education system this year, according to the latest DepEd data.