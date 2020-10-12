Southwest monsoon to bring rains over Metro Manila, other parts of Luzon as 'Nika' exits PAR

Rain pours on pedestrians in Quezon City on October 11, 2020 amid the general community quarantine. Monsoon rains enhanced by a low pressure area persists over parts of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao according to PAGASA. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon will experience rains and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon or habagat, even as tropical depression Nika already exited the Philippine area of responsibility.

In its 4 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Nika, which has intensified into a tropical cyclone, is already outside the PAR as of 3 p.m.

The state weather bureau is also monitoring another low pressure area in the vicinity of the Surigao provinces.

The LPA is expected to bring rains and thunderstorms over Davao Oriental, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao provinces

Between Monday night and Tuesday, the southwest monsoon is expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Palawan, and Mindoro provinces, PAGASA said.

The weather agency warned flooding and landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall in areas highly susceptible to these hazards.

Meanwhile, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and localized thunderstorms may be experienced in the rest of the country.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center.