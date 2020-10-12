Senate approves on second reading bill declaring child marriage as illegal

Children are forced to skip school and work to help their families make ends meet in poor communities around the country, including this one at the Baseco Compound in Tondo, Manila. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Senate on Monday passed on second reading a bill that declares child marriage as illegal in the Philippines.

Under Senate Bill No. 1373, any person may be imprisoned and fined should he or she either facilitate the marriage, or force a minor to get married.

"This is a very happy bill. It coincides with our move to curb child pregnancies... to bring up the age of consent to 16," Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri said in plenary.

"I think this is good for children," he said.

Under the law, parents or relatives who allow their kin aged 17 and below to get married may be imprisoned and fined at least P50,000.

Non-relatives and the officiator of the illegal marriage will also face possible incarceration and a fine not less than P40,000.

"The prohibited act of child marriage, its facilitation and solemnization, are considered public crimes and can be initiated by any concerned individual," the bill read.

The measure also mandates the following government offices to craft programs "in order to prevent and eventually end child marriages and protect the children from this form of abuse":

- Department of Social Welfare and Development

- Department of Justice

- Department of the Interior and Local Government

- Department of Education

- Department of Health

- Family And Executive Courts

- Philippine Commission on Women

- Commission on Human Rights

- National Commission on Muslim Filipinos

- National Commission for Indigenous People

- Council for the Welfare of Children

"Duty-bearers should ensure that women and girls are not only consulted, but are able to participate fully in every step and stage of decision-making," the bill read.

The measure is expected to be approved on final reading before the Senate adjourns for a month-long break by the end of the week.