PNP coronavirus cases nearly 6,500; 33 personnel recover

MANILA - Coronavirus cases in the Philippine National Police (PNP) reached 6,471 on Monday as infections continue to rise in the country, which has the 18th most number of cases worldwide.

The PNP said that as of 6 p.m. Monday, 785 personnel are active COVID-19 cases.

It logged 33 newly-recovered staff, bringing its recoveries to 5,666.

The PNP's death toll due to the virus stands at 20.

Police officers have been serving as frontliners in checkpoints and border patrols since mid-March amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in the day, the Philippines reported 3,564 more coronavirus cases, bringing its total number of infections to 342,816.

With a total of 293,152 recovered patients and 6,332 COVID-related deaths, there are currently 43,332 active cases in the country.