'Pinaghahandaan na': DepEd still wants in-person classes in no-COVID areas

MANILA – The Department of Education (DepEd) is not closing its doors to conduct limited in-person classes in areas without COVID-19 cases, an official said Monday.

“Sa ngayon, walang face-to-face classes pero pinaghahandaan na po ‘yan talaga ng ating DepEd,” Education Undersecretary Toni Umali told Teleradyo.

(For now, there’s no face-to-face classes but DepEd has been preparing for it.)

President Rodrigo Duterte in July had prohibited in-person classes until a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available in the country. He said face-to-face classes may resume in January next year.

During the interview, Umali also appealed for understanding from the public over errors spotted in self-learning modules.

“Inaamin natin na may nakalusot. Itatama po natin yan. Tayo ay nagsisikap na maging perpekto po ang lahat. Sisikapin po natin maski hindi perpekto ang ating sitwasyon,” he said.

(We admit there were [few errors] that slipped through. We will correct that. We are working hard to make it perfect even though our situation is not perfect.)

However, Umali stressed that the 667 million self-learning modules that had been printed so far were up to the mark.

“Huwag mag-alala ang ating mga magulang. Generally, ang mga modules natin ay maayos,” he said.

(Parents should not worry. Generally, our modules are satisfactory.)

Classes in public schools in the country opened last week under a blended distance learning system due to the continuing threat of COVID-19.

More than 24.7 million students enrolled for the school year despite the pandemic, according to DepEd data as of Oct. 7.

Of the total number of learners, some 22.5 million are in public schools while the rest are enrolled in private schools.