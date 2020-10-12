'Nika' forecast to leave PAR; brewing storm likely to strengthen in 48 hours

MANILA - Tropical depression Nika is forecast to leave the Philippine area of responsibility Monday while a new storm will likely develop in 48 hours, the state weather bureau said.

The country's 14th storm this year was last estimated 340 kilometers west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur as of 10 a.m., PAGASA said in its latest weather bulletin.

It was moving westward at 15 km per hour while packing maximum winds of 55 kph and gusts of up to 70 kph, according to PAGASA.

The low pressure area last spotted 435 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur is forecast to move northwestward towards Bicol region and Eastern Visayas area and is likely to strengthen into a tropical depression within 48 hours, PAGASA added.

The tropical depression and the southwest monsoon on Monday will bring moderate to heavy rains over Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Northern Palawan (including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands), and Lubang Island.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will prevail over Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and the rest of Central Luzon, PAGASA said.

The state weather bureau also warned that flood and landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.

