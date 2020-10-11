Metro Manila mayors eye allowing more residents outside their homes

MANILA - Metro Manila mayors are considering a proposal to allow residents aged 18 to 65 years old out of their homes, their representative said Monday.

Currently, only residents aged 21 to 60 are allowed to go outside.

The mayors, however, do not agree to shortening curfew hours, currently 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., said Parañaque mayor and Metro Manila Council head Edwin Olivarez.

Workers and other authorized persons to go outside their homes (APOR) are exempt from curfew, Olivarez added.

Mayors, meantime, will clarify with the government's inter-agency task force (IATF) the policy on the supposed 24-hour operation of restaurants after customers of a Quezon City restobar were fined for violating curfew.

"Kasi ang aming paguusap po ng MMC at members ng IATF 'yun pong 24 hours for delivery. Yung dine-in 'di po 24 hours," he said.

(What the MMC and the IATF discussed was they will be allowed to operate 24 hours for delivery, but not dine in service.)