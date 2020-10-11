LPA off northern Luzon now tropical depression Nika: PAGASA

PAGASA

MANLA -- A low pressure area off northern Luzon intensified into tropical depression Nika on Sunday night, while winds from the southwest threatened to bring rains over some parts of the country, the state weather bureau said.

The LPA west of Ilocos Sur province developed into the country's 14th storm this year at 8 p.m., PAGASA said on Twitter.

The agency said Nika would move generally west or west northwestward over the northern part of the West Philippine Sea between tonight until Tueday night.

It is also likely to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) between Monday morning and afternoon.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Nika was spotted 200 kilometers west southwest of Sinatit, Ilocos Sur as of 10 p.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, with gusts of up to 70 kph.

It is moving westward at 15 kph.

PAGASA

Nika, combined with the effects of the southwest monsoon or habagat will bring moderate to heavy rains over southern Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, La Union, Pangasinan, Central Luzon, Rizal, and northern Quezon including Polillo Islands.



Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon may experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains.

Flooding, including flashfloods and rain-induced landslides may also occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in landslide and flood-prone areas.

La Niña, a weather pattern characterized by more frequent rains than typical, has a 75-percent chance of becoming "full blown" this month or in November, the state weather bureau earlier said.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center.