House to pass 2021 budget by Friday despite Speakership row: panel chair

MANILA - The 2021 national budget will hurdle the House of Representatives by Friday as the Speakership row continued to rage, the chamber's appropriations committee chair said Monday.

ACT-CIS Partylist Rep. Eric Go Yap said he has prepared "options" for the House Speaker in order to ensure the bill's passage.

"Rest assured, itong Oct. 16, mapapasa po namin ang budget sa Kamara," Yap told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(Rest assured that the House will pass the budget on Oct. 16.)

"Kung iwi-withdraw iyong second reading, aabot po kami ng Oct. 16. Sa option 2 na itutuloy po namin ang 3rd reading ay aabot din po kami ng Oct. 16."

(If we withdraw the approved version on second reading, we will still be able to pass it on Oct. 16. In the second option, wherein we will pass it on 3rd reading, we will still make it on Oct. 16.)

Yap said he would also forward the options to the new House Speaker in the event that he would be removed from his post.

"Possible po yan at bago tayo mapalitan, naglatag na rin po ako ng options para i-suggest sa bagong Speaker," he said.

(It's possible and before I'm replaced I have also laid out options for the new Speaker.)

The President last week certified the P4.5-trillion proposed budget bill as urgent and called for a special Congress session from Oct. 13 to 16 to resume deliberations.