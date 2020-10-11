Expressing gratitude to ABS-CBN through Pirma Kapamilya

Volunteer Arlene Ponterda dances as Pinoy Ako, theme song of ABS-CBN's Pinoy Big Brother, plays in the background. She assists residents who came by the booth set up along Heroes Del 96 in Barangay 73 in Caloocan to sign the Pirma Kapamilya. Ponterda volunteered for Pirma Kapamilya to show support for the embattled network. She cites the network's public service efforts and added that she also enjoys the shows that the network produces.

Volunteer Arlene Ponterda assists residents as they sign the Pirma Kapamilya petition at a booth set up at Heroes Del 96, Barangay 73 in Caloocan City on October 11, 2020. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Residents in the area were thankful that Pirma Kapamilya went around Caloocan for the signature campaign. One senior citizen even shared that she immediately got up when her daughter informed her about the presence of PirmaKapamilya in the barangay. She has been planning to drop by the ABS-CBN headquarters to sign but had to forego her plans given the imposition of the general community quarantine.

Caloocan resident Ramoncito Barreno shares how ABS-CBN's public service program Mission Possible helped his family after signing the PirmaKapamilya petition at a booth set up at Heroes Del 96, Barangay 73 in Caloocan City on October 11, 2020. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Another resident, Ramoncito Barreno made sure that he signed the petition. It is his way of showing gratitude to ABS-CBN for the help the network has given his family.

Barreno’s wife Eunice Omison-Barreno, who works as a bus conductor, was featured in September last year in the public service program Mission Possible- Estribo ng Pag-asa hosted by Julius Babao. The couple was recognized for their hard work and perseverance in raising seven children, the eldest child Raymond Barreno even graduated Cum Laude in Bachelor of Arts, Major in History at University of the Philippines Diliman Campus.

Nanay Eunice and Tatay Monting received assistance to open a small carinderia in the community, a computer package for their children who are still studying and a TV set that would help Tatay Monting monitor the news, one of his favorite pastimes.

Nanay Eunice had to temporarily stop working as a conductor with the bus company she’s working for as it has not resumed operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The family of nine had to make ends meet through their sari-sari store. There are times when replenishing items in the store seem challenging but they are thankful that they have something that could help them get by their daily needs.

“ Ayun nga po, nagustuhan po namin ang ABS-CBN dahil magaganda ang halos lahat ng programang pinapalabas at sa mga balita sa mga nangyayari. Kaya nga po dahil tinulungan kami, tutulungan din namin. Kailangan pong magtulungan tayo.”

Tatay Monting is very thankful for all the help the family has received. However, given the current financial challenges with Nanay Eunice not having a steady income, he hopes that the network will be able to assist them in sending their children to school and will never get tired of helping more Filipinos in need.