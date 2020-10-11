Expect rainy Christmas season due to La Niña: PAGASA

MANILA - The Philippines will experience more rain in the coming months as the La Niña phenomenon brings cooler weather in the last two months of the year, weather bureau PAGASA said Monday.

Analiza Solis, chief of PAGASA's climate monitoring and prediction section, said the country is currently experiencing La Niña, a weather pattern characterized by more frequent rains than usual.

It will reach its peak between November and December and may last until April based on current conditions, Solis told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

"Hopefully po malamanan na ang ating mga dam, lalo na ang mga dam natin sa Luzon. Kumbaga po favorable at mamaximize natin ang potential benefits ng La Nina. Kailangan lang po maiwasan natin yung mga adverse impacts nito na flooding and landslides," she said.

(Hopefully this will fill our dams, especially the ones in Luzon. La Niña's benefits are favorable and we hope to maximize these. We just have to avoid its adevrse impacts like flooding and landslides.)

Monsoon rains will prevail all over the country Monday enhanced by tropical depression Nika, the state weather bureau said.

Nika, the country's 14th storm so far this year, was last spotted 245 kilometers west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur, packing maximum winds of 55 km per hour and gusts of up to 70 kph as of 3 a.m. Monday.

It is forecast to move west northwest at 15 kph, according to PAGASA weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio.

The habagat or southwest monsoon will bring moderate to at times heavy rains over Central Luzon, Pangasinan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan, said Aurelio.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience light to moderate and at times heavy rains due to habagat, tropical depression and a low pressure area off Mindanao, he added.

The LPA was last spotted 670 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur and has a possibility of strengthening into a tropical depression within the next 48 hours, according to Aurelio.

