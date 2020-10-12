Customs destroys smuggled firecrackers in Davao City

Courtesy of Bureau of Customs Davao Facebook Page

MANILA – Customs authorities have destroyed 1,000 boxes of smuggled firecrackers in Davao City in a bid to make the holiday celebrations safer.

The firecrackers were misdeclared as cleaning balls, plastic craft, flashlights and plastic coverings, in violation of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) said Monday.

They were seized by the BOC Port of Davao, Philippine National Police (PNP) and Davao City Explosive Ordinance and Canine Unit.

BOC Port of Davao District Collector Erastus Sandino Austria said the firecrackers, which were destroyed on Oct. 1 and 2, were slipped into the local market and could have posed unnecessary risks to the community.

“The dangers posed by these illegally imported firecrackers do not end with its seizure. Anything serious can happen to these explosive materials while under storage, as even a small spark could trigger an explosion,” he said in a statement Monday.