COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad top 11,000

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 climbed to 11,082 on Monday with 213 new cases recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 3,144, however, are currently being treated for the disease as 7,136 of those infected have recovered, while 802 have died.

The DFA reported 217 new recoveries and 1 new fatality on Monday.

12 October 2020



Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 503 in the Asia Pacific, 172 in Europe, 2,303 in the Middle East and Africa, and 166 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 342,816 people. The tally includes 6,332 deaths, 293,152 recoveries, and 43,332 active cases.