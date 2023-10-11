Workers at the National Printing Office in Quezon City prepare test ballots before printing the official ballots and accountable forms for the Barangay and Sagguniang Kabataan Elections on August 21, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Commission on Elections (Comelec) warns candidates in the coming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabaataan or BSKE that they will suspend the proclamation of winning candidates with pending disqualification cases.

This was announced by Comelec Chairman George Garcia in a press conference at Camp Crame in Quezon City, after signing a Memorandum of Agreement with the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Garcia said they will make sure that those candidates with pending cases like premature campaigning and vote buying, especially if there is merit, will not be allowed to sit in their respective positions in government.

"Gusto namin ipakita sa lahat ng kandidato na hindi namin sila pauupuin kung sila ay makakasuhan ng premature campaigning at vote buying at lalong lalo na kung sila ay mapatutunayang nag-commit nito," Garcia warned.

"Bilang paalala sa lahat, napagkasunduan namin sa Commission en banc…kapag merong merits ang kaso, may ebidensiya laban sa isang kandidato at kung hindi pa namin nareresolba ang kaso bago mag-eleksyon, we are willing to suspend any proclamation of any candidates with pending disqualification cases," he added.

Garcia explained that this is to show the candidates that the Comelec is serious in punishing erring candidates.

“Akala kasi nung iba, pagka kasi natapos na yung eleksyon, nahalal na sila, wala na silang problema. Dahil merong isang kaso na sinasabi ‘pag na-elect na wala nang jurisdiction ang Comelec lalong-lalo na kapag naproklama na. Una, sinasabi namin kahit naproklama na, puwede pa rin namin silang tanggalin. May jurisdiction pa rin ang Comelec. Number 2, oh di sige para hindi nila magamit yung proklamasyon, isu-suspend namin yung proklamasyon. Hindi namin ipapatuloy yung proklamasyon,” Garcia adds.

MEMORANDUM OF AGREEMENT AGAINST VOTE BUYING

The Comelec and the DILG signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) on Wednesday to strengthen its campaign against vote buying.

DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos warned: “Unang una, bawal po iyan. Right now very strict po ang Comelec dito. We have to follow the directives, we have to follow the law."

"We will be coordinating with Comelec about this. Yung mga show cause order ay talaga pong gagawin namin. Lahat ng reklamo sa Comelec, andito lang po ang DILG. I’m also warning our government LGUs please just follow all the guidelines, follow the law. Ito’y barangay elections kaya mahirap, this is supposed to be non-partisan eh 'di ba, kaya mahirap po ito. Huwag tayong makikialam dito," Abalos added.

Under the MOA, Comelec Chairman Garcia said the DILG will have a big role in monitoring and ensuring the peaceful conduct of elections.

“Sa DILG per se sila ang may supervision sa mga LGUs, alam din natin na walang vote buying kung walang makikialam na ibang local officials. Meron at merong tutulong na local official kalimitan. Sa pamamagitan ng DILG, madidisiplina at mapagsasabihan ang local officials na huwag kayong makialam dito sa ating barangay election. Huwag kayong magbibigay ng mga gagamitin nila sa pamimili ng boto at sila rin mismo ang magsasabi sa kandidato,” Garcia explained.

Garcia adds, the Philippine National Police which is under the supervision of the DILG has the power to recommend to the Commission En Banc the areas that need to be placed under Comelec control.

COMELEC INSPECTION IN SOCORRO, SURIGAO DEL NORTE

Meanwhile, the Comelec will go to the town of Socorro in Surigao del Norte on October 24 to assess the security situation there and to determine whether there is enough reason to place it under Comelec control for the BSKE.

"Hindi pa po siya (Socorro town) categorized as red area. Ang Comelec po ay pupunta don sa October 24. Nung una kasing pumunta ang inyong lingkod don, yung mismong lugar papasok don sa Socorro, hindi mo puwedeng pasukin," said Garcia.

"Therefore ang challenge natin sa PNP at that time sa regional, bakit naman hindi puwedeng pasukin? Only the Comelec is authorized to set up checkpoints and nobody can setup checkpoints except the Comelec and the PNP. Ngayon freely labas-pasok ang mga tao natin don," Garcia said.

This, following tensions in Sitio Kapihan connected with alleged cult Socorro Bayanihan Services Inc., or SBSI. But Garcia said, following the latest development in Socorro town, they see no reason to place that area under Comelec control.

“Ang mga puwersa natin, PNP at AFP at nandon na rin sa lugar so napaka-peaceful po and so why will you place that area under red category wala tayong nakikita base sa report satin ng AFP, PNP at Philippine Coast Guard na banta dun sa area na yun,” Garcia added.

Currently, only the province of Negros Oriental has been placed under Comelec control due to the escalation of tensions in the area following the killing of provincial governor Roel Degamo.

