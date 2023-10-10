Teen uses borrowed gun to fire warning shot in QC

Image courtesy of Quezon City Police District



Police are questioning a -15-year-old boy for shooting a firearm in Barangay Nagkaisang Nayon, Quezon City, Tuesday afternoon.

Initial investigation showed the boy fired a warning shot after a heated argument with friends during a drinking session. No one was harmed during the incident.

"Base sa interview namin sa kanila about daw sa motor ang pinagtalunan nila. Nagkaroon ng suntukan sila ng dalawa. Nagkasakitan na, nagulpi ngayon itong suspek. Kaya nakakuha ito ng baril binigyan ng matanda na taga doon," according to PCapt Mel Tomulto, Duty Shift Supervisor of Novaliches Police Station.

Officers also arrested the owner of the gun who admitted to lending it to the minor.

"Sa awa ko kasi sa bata dahil kako baka saksakin kasi may mga panaksak 'yung mga bata para lang kako ma disperse. 'Yung naisip ko magwarning shot ka lang," said the suspect.

The gun owner is now under the custody of Novaliches police station and will face charges for attempted homicide and violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act in relation to Omnibus Election Code.

The minor was transferred to the Quezon City Social Services Development Department.