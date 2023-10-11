MANILA -- The Antipolo City Police on Wednesday confirmed that the cause of death of Grade 5 student Francis Jay Gumikib is not related to his teacher's slapping incident.

According to Antipolo City Police OIC Lt. Col. Ryan Manongdo, this is based on the interpretation of the forensic unit of Rizal from the results of Gumikib's autopsy.

Manongdo also stated that they had a case conference Wednesday afternoon with Gumikib's family, and the results of the autopsy were explained to them.

"Yun po yung pina-interpret natin sa ating medical doctor at yung forensic unit ng Rizal, at yun nga rin po ang in-explain doon sa buong pamilya o sa family, especially sa mother na kung ano ang totoong naging sanhi ng pagkamatay ng kanilang anak," Manongdo explained.

"At ito ay hindi nga konektado doon sa pananampal ng teacher... Nangyari naman talaga yung pananampal, 'yun ang resulta ng imbestigasyon namin, pero kung nakaapekto ba sa pagkamatay ng bata, 'yun ang na-prove ng autopsy result na hindi," he added.

"Hindi sya connected, kasi doon sa time, manner na pagkaroon ng damage sa brain, masyado na siyang malayo sa actual day ng pananampal po," Manongdo explained.

Although the teacher was cleared of the homicide complaint, it is still possible to file a child abuse complaint against her.

"Hindi na siya homicide in relation to child abuse kundi other forms na po ng... or violations ng child abuse... Hindi sya abswelto sa complaint, ano, kasi nakuha talaga namin na there was a slapping incident," Manongdo added.

The Antipolo City Police will wait for Gumikib's parents to file a complaint against the teacher.

The Philippine National Police earlier said Gumikib died of cerebral edema secondary to intracerebral hemorrhage.