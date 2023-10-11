PNP chief axes 7 cops involved in robbery incident in Cavite

MANILA - The Philippine National Police (PNP) ordered the dismissal of seven of the eight non-commissioned Cavite policemen who entered the house of a retired teacher during a follow-up drug operation in Imus, Cavite.

According to PNP PIO Acting Chief Col. Jean Fajardo, based on the signed recommendation of PNP Chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr., seven officers have been dismissed from service.

"Ang mga kinasuhan for grave misconduct doon sa kaso ng Imus, Cavite ay 7 NCOs ang napinahan ng dismissal from the police service after nilang makasuhan nila ng 6 counts of grave misconduct, 2 counts of less grave misconduct, 1 count of grave irregularity in the performance of duty, grave dishonesty and conduct unbecoming of a police officer at ngayon umaga napirmahan ng ating Chief PNP yung decision," she said.



Fajardo emphasized that it is clear in the CCTV footage that the dismissed police officers have committed violations.

"The CCTV footage would speak for itself. 'Yung manner ng pagpasok nila, sapilitan sinisira 'yung bahay. Pinasok nila na wala proper coordination at paglabas nila ay obviously may mga nakita silang mga bitbit na mga gamit. That alone would suffice, 'yung kanilang pagkakasala at hinihintay na rin natin na nasa korte na rin yung kasong isinampa sa kanila for robbery," she added.

The female police non-commissioned officer who was included in the IAS recommendation is not among those who were dismissed from service because she was not among those who forcibly entered the house of the former teacher.

However, she is still included in the investigation due to neglect of duty.

"Ang naging participation lamang accordingly nitong non-commissioned officer na babae ay after the fact na lang sya pumasok dahil babae po yung involved at kailangan pong frisk po s'ya yung body search po. So doon po sa pagpasok po sa mismong bahay ay wala pong kinalaman itong isang non-commissioned officer, kaya s'ya ay na-exonerate sa grave misconduct. Kasama po sya doon sa pre charge investigation for neglect of duty po,” said Fajardo.

Although the Chief of Police of Imus Cavite and the team leader of the involved police officers were not among those dismissed from service, Fajardo stated that they are not exempted from the investigation.

"Yung chief of police, yung team leader at [iba] pang non-commissioned officer were found not liable for grave misconduct charges. However, they will be prosecuted for grave neglect of duty for doctrine of command responsibility," she said.

On August 2, the seven dismissed police officers entered the house of a retired teacher during a follow-up drug operation in Barangay Alipan 1-A, Imus City, Cavite.

In a viral video on social media, it can be seen how the involved policemen attempted to break down the door of the house while others searched through a parked motorcycle.

The video also shows them carrying items taken from the house.