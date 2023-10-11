Pinoy 'taken away' then killed by Hamas militants: officials

Palestinian man walks past the aftermath of an Israeli air strike on Gaza City on October 9, 2023. Haitham Imad, EPA-EFE

MANILA — One Filipino was taken away and later killed by Hamas militants in Israel, officials of the Philippine government said on Wednesday.

Welfare Officer Dina Ponciano said the two Filipinos who died during the armed conflict were not taken hostage.

"Napatay sila habang umaatake ang mga terorista sa kanilang communities," Ponciano told Palace reporters in a briefing.

(They were killed when the terrorists attacked the communities.)

"Yung isa ay pinatay pero hindi namin alam 'yung circumstance. Pero isa siya doon sa mga tinangay sa kasagsagan ng pananalasa ng mga terorista," labor attache Rodolfo Gabasan said.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said the Filipino who was seized may have been a fatality of Hamas militants' ambushes south of Israel over the weekend.

"Noong first day maraming namatay kasi either tinamaan ng rockets o pinagbabaril. 'Yun ang most likely nangyari sa isa. Hindi siya kinuhang hostage," said De Vega.

"Out of respect to the wishes of the family, we are not going to give any details... namatay sila noong Saturday," he said.

One of the Filipinos killed was a female, 36 years old, Vice Consul Patricia Narajos said. She was from Pangasinan and was working in Israel for 6 years. Her husband is in the Philippines.

The other Pinoy fatality was a 42-year-old male from Pampanga. He was married.

As of Wednesday, two Filipinos are confirmed to have died, three remain missing, and one was injured, the Philippine Embassy in Israel said.

Authorities said they were also able to rescue 26 Pinoys.

There are some 30,000 Filipinos in Israel, and 137 others in the Gaza strip.