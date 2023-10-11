No pay for suspended teacher accused of slapping student



A teacher accused of slapping a student who later died has been suspended without pay for 90 days, the Department of Education confirmed Wednesday.

DepEd spokesperson Asec. Francis Bringas said the 90-day preventive suspension was imposed after a charge of grave misconduct was filed against the teacher.

"The charge sa kanya kasi is grave misconduct pero appealable naman 'yan. Pwede siyang mag motion for reconsideration ang ating teacher because that is part of due process," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

The child's mother earlier said her son complained of headaches after he was allegedly slapped. The teacher, however, denied harming the child.

Teachers Dignity Coalition chairperson Benjo Basas earlier said the Magna Carta for Teachers states there should be confidentiality in the case between teacher and student, saying teachers accused of abuse are sometimes subjected to harassment.

"Kahit pa nga maabsuwelto bandang huli, hindi na maibabalik ang dignidad na nawala sa kanila," Basas said.

In the interview, Bringas reiterated physical, verbal and emotional abuse by teachers is strictly prohibited under DepEd's child protection policy.

Ordering a child to leave the classroom, even when done in a calm manner, is also prohibited, he said. "Bawal ang pamamahiya sa bata sa harap ng ibang estudyante," Bringas said.

Unruly children, however, can be brought to a guidance counselor to talk to the child.