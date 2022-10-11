MANILA — Tooth decay, lice and colds are some of the common health concerns faced by elementary school children, the Department of Education (DepEd) said Tuesday.

Based on the latest data from schools' health division, elementary students were concerned about the following health issues.

Dental caries or tooth decay (80.1 percent)

Pediculosis or lice infestation (32.2 percent)

Colds (28 percent)

Cough (22.5 percent)

Impacted cerumen or earwax buildup (10.5 percent)

Pale conjunctiva (7.8 percent)

Tinea flava (4.4 percent)

Minor injuries (2 percent)

Cervical lymph adenopathy or abnormal enlargement of lymph nodes (0.9 percent)

Skin allergies (0.3 percent)

The education department will update the list since many students have not attended in-person classes in the past 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa.

Poa said the DepEd was also prioritizing mental health.

"That is also why when we opened our schools last Aug. 22, sinigurado natin na meron tayong mga psychosocial activities na ginawa para makita kung talagang handa ang ating learners sa pagbabalik ng schools," he said.

(That's why when we opened our schools last Aug. 22, we made sure that we had psychosocial activities to see if our learners were really prepared to go back to schools.)

Poa said the recently launched Oplan Kalusugan campaign of the DepEd and Department of Health would also tackle mental health, wherein yearly assessments may be done in schools to check the mental health status of students.

The Oplan Kalusugan campaign was initially rolled out in 2018, but an "enhanced" campaign was launched on Tuesday, through which government and stakeholders would address malnutrition and other health concerns in schools.

The campaign includes a feeding program, which aims to cater to 1.7 million "severely wasted" and "wasted" Kindergarten to Grade 6 students, or those considered as undernourished, and 1.8 million Kindergarten students nationwide.

In a message, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte said she "looks forward to receiving the results of your consultative workshop summarizing the issues, concerns and recommendations from regional school health and nutrition personnel."

Meanwhile, DepEd Chief of Staff Epimaco Densing III said Tuesday's event highlighted 2 foundations of economic growth, namely education and health.

He added it was important to accept that country was facing an "education crisis" so measures could be implemented to address it.

"Tanggapin natin na meron tayong krisis hindi lamang sa pag-uunawa ng ating mga kabataan na magkaroon ng kaalaman, kundi kasama na rin dito - nakapagpadagdag - ay ang kalusugan ng ating kabataan," Densing said.

(Let's accept that we have a crisis not just in how our young people understand to learn but also with their health.)

