Remulla says PH to continue supporting UN refugee body

MANILA - Justice Secretary Crispin "Boying" Remulla on Monday affirmed the Philippines continued support to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees under the Marcos Jr. administration.

In a statement during the 73rd Session of the UNHCR's program executive committee, Remulla said it is necessary that "we must take real action and solid plans, not mere token gestures, to help ensure a better future for the displaced and the most vulnerable, including women and children, persons with disabilities, older persons, and indigenous peoples."

"We hear you, High Commissioner, when you made a plea to the international community for solidarity. In this light, We, the Filipino people, affirm and confirm our continuing, strong and active support and cooperation to ensure the success of the global humanitarian agenda," he said.

"Despite our being a modest country, facing serious domestic issues like the energy crises, climate change, and disaster-induced internal displacement, we stand hand in hand with the international community in pushing the boundaries of how much we can help, to go beyond our comfort zone."

"We assure the High Commissioner of the Philippines' resolve to continue to be one of this organization’s most vocal ally," Remulla added.

The official urged the UNHCR to give "equitable attention to different crises in different regions - to ensure that no refugee situation and no hosting community remain ignored or underfunded.

"We need to provide sufficient support for all hosting communities, who do much of the heavy lifting and divert limited resources to help those in need. We also emphasize the generosity of donors, and urge them to explore how assistance can be scaled up," Remulla said.

Besides providing for refugees, he emphasized the need to bring attention to climate change mitigation, global food crisis, and rising inflation.

Last week, ahead of Remulla's separate address to the UN Human Rights Council (HRC), a leading watchdog called out the international body's alleged failure to act on the rights situation in the Philippines, citing the recent killing of a journalist.

The Human Rights Watch doubted if the United Nations Joint Program on Human Rights, which Remulla spoke highly of, ever worked to address the killings and impunity in the country.

The HRW said that harassment and attacks against activists, rights defenders, and journalists in the Philippines have persisted.

RELATED VIDEO