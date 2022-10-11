MANILA — The Philippine National Police on Tuesday apologized for tagging as "Muslim" 3 inmates who attempted to escape its national headquarters and briefly held former senator Leila de Lima hostage over the weekend.

Sen. Robin Padilla had decried the alleged "discrimination showed by some policemen" who repeatedly referred to the trio as "Muslim." He also called on the PNP to launch an education drive on religion.

"The entire PNP organization would like to apologize to the good Senator Robin Padilla and the entire Muslim community for the inconvenience brought by the interpretation for using the term 'Muslim' to refer to someone committing a crime," the national police said in a statement.

"This was said without any malice to malign the reputation of our Muslim brothers and sisters," it added.

The incident will serve as "a lesson to educate the entire PNP organization to be more discerning in addressing all sectors in the society", the organization said.

"Again, we mean no disrespect and we have always considered the Muslim community as our partner in community-building. Rest assured that the PNP will always uphold the rule of law in all its actions and will always respect the person's rights regardless of religion, culture and origin," it said.

The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos meanwhile urged authorities to look into reports that some detainees were barred from observing religious practices and that some Muslim detainees were allegedly served pork.

"Isa yun sa pagrekomenda sa kinauukulan para hindi mabigyan [ng] justification pag-aklas ng mga inmates," said NCMF spokesperson Yusoph Mando.

(That is one of our recommendations so that inmates are not given justification to rebel.)

NCMF Bureau of Muslim Cultural Affairs director Ceazar Maranda also reminded authorities, "One should realize by now that the term 'Muslim' does not equate to the term terrorism o violence."

"One should also realize that terrorism and violence have no religion," he added.



The PNP earlier expressed willingness to engage the NCMF in a dialogue to improve religious sensitivity in its ranks.



Meanwhile, police said the situation inside the detention facility at Camp Crame had "returned to normal" and an investigation was underway after the hostage crisis.

On Sunday morning, a police officer handing out breakfast was stabbed with a fork by an inmate, who then freed 2 others from their cells. Two of the prisoners were shot dead by a sniper. The third prisoner ran to De Lima's cell. He tied up and blindfolded the 63-year-old before a police officer shot him in the head, the interior department said.



— With reports from Raffy Santos, ABS-CBN News; Agence France-Presse

