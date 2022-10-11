Home  >  News

NDRRMC says investigating alleged hacking of official Facebook page

Rose Carmelle Lacuata, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 11 2022 08:44 PM

MANILA - The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Tuesday said it is investigating a suspected security breach involving its official Facebook page.

In a statement, the NDRMMC said its Facebook page was hacked around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

It said it is in the process of retrieving its account and investigating the matter.

“We uphold data privacy and security, alongside the welfare of the members of the NDRRMC,” it said.

“We would like to apologize for any inconvenience or confusion this incident might bring to the public and stakeholders,” it added.

As of 8 p.m., the latest posts on NDRMMC’s Facebook page were made on Oct. 4.

