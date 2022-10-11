This PAGASA photo shows the location of Tropical Depression Maymay at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday.



MANILA — Tropical depression Maymay will slam into the Aurora-Quezon area in the middle of the week, state weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday.

Maymay will make landfall in the vicinity of Aurora or the northern portion of Quezon by Wednesday afternoon or evening, PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. advisory.

It said Maymay was 285 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora at 10 a.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and up to 55 kph gusts.

"Maymay is forecast to maintain its strength prior to its landfall," PAGASA said.

After hitting land, Maymay will cross Central Luzon before emerging over the West Philippine Sea by Thursday morning and could weaken into a low pressure area.

PAGASA raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 1 over the following areas, where 39 to 61 kph winds and intermittent rains are expected within 36 hours.

Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Aurora

Nueva Ecija

Extreme northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta) including Polillo Islands

PAGASA monitoring twin storms; Maymay nears Aurora

From Tuesday to Wednesday, moderate to heavy with at times torrential rains will lash Cagayan, Isabela, Batanes, and Apayao, while light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected in Aurora, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Ilocos Norte, PAGASA said.

"Under these conditions, scattered to widespread flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are expected," it warned.

PAGASA said 2 to 4 cyclones could form in or enter the Philippine area in October, 2 or 3 in November, and up to 2 in December.

In September, super typhoon Karding brought heavy rains and fierce winds across Luzon, flooded low-lying communities, and left at least a dozen dead.

