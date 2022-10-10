LPA outside PAR develops into tropical depression

PAGASA image

MANILA—A low pressure area outside the Philippine area of responsibility has developed into a tropical depression, the state weather bureau said late Monday.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said the weather disturbance was sighted 1,620 km east of Eastern Visayas packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center with 55 kph gusts while moving southwestward at 40 kph.

The weather agency said the tropical depression may enter the country's monitoring area on Thursday morning.

"Once inside the PAR, the domestic name “Mamay” or “Neneng” will be assigned to this tropical cyclone depending whether the Low-Pressure Area inside the PAR will develop into a Tropical Cyclone," it said.

"Further deceleration is forecast and may remain stationary on Thursday as it moves westward over the Philippine Sea."

PAGASA added the tropical cyclone may intensify over the Philippine Sea and reach tropical storm category within 3 days.

"The possibility of hoisting a Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal over Extreme Northern Luzon during the occurrence of this Tropical Depression within the PAR region is not ruled out," it said.

Check the ABS-CBN Weather Center for updates.