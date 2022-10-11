Family, friends hold vigil for slain Fil-Am store clerk in LA

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Family and friends gathered at the very spot where 68-year-old Fil-Am store clerk Steven Reyes was pummeled to death with an electric scooter as he was trying to stop a group of teenage shoplifters last week.

"I'm just so glad that the community is out here [in the vigil]. I didn't expect anyone to be here, but we definitely appreciate the support and love virtually as well as in person," his daughter Nelle said.

Police have yet to make an arrest or release details on the suspects, whom they've so far only described as two females and two males.

The teenagers reportedly attempted to steal a case of beer from the store where Reyes worked part time to support his elderly mother whom he lived with.

"They are trying to search and I guess carry out their investigation as swiftly as possible, and I feel confident that they're very meticulous in their job. I just don’t want to intervene or interfere in anything so I just really hope they’re not forgetting about us, and are doing the best they can do," Nelle said.

For the community, the circumstances around the death of Reyes are disturbing.

Days before he died, a wig shop owner was also murdered during a theft. The Philippine Consulate, as well as local Filipino organizations, are keeping close watch on Reyes' case.

"This is really an unfortunate event and it's also sad to hear that we continue to see violence in our communities like this," Karen Roxas of the National Alliance of Filipino Concerns noted. "For us, the solution is the same. How do we also think about community support, redirect resources to communities and neighborhoods like this."

As the community waits for an arrest and prays for an end to these violent incidents and hate crimes, all they can do now is to remember Reyes whom family, friends, and neighbors fondly remember as an avid cook, billiards and darts player, and a reliable hard working neighbor.